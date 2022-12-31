New Year 2023: Varanasi overtakes Goa in hotel booking, says Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal

When it comes to celebrating the new year, different people have different choices for the destination they want to visit and celebrate the beginning of the new year. Many people prefer hill stations while some chose to go to beaches. Then some people chose to visit religious cities to start the year with the blessings of god and the rise in hotel booking in Varanasi is proof of that. According to Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Varanasi has topped Goa in terms of hotel booking.

"Bookings from Goa are rising by the hour. But guess the city that is overtaking Goa? Varanasi. PS: We are nearly sold out across 700+ cities globally," said Agarwal, reflecting on the enthusiasm of new year celebrations among the people.

It may be noted that tourist destinations across India have reported an increase in visitors in wake of the new year. People defied Covid scare to throng the popular destinations including Shimla, Goa, Agra and Varanasi.

Varanasi, already a popular tourist destination, had witnessed two big events in the last one year - first in December last year when PM Narendra Modi inaugurated redeveloped temple complex and second was Kashi Tamil Sangam held last month. Both the events played a key role in promoting Varanasi its tourism potential.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated redeveloped Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on December 13 last year. The Prime Minister had then noted that earlier the temple area was only 3000 square feet which was enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet. The temple complex now allows 50,000 - 75,000 devotees to visit the temple and temple premises. The Prime Minister has said India is reviving its lost heritage.