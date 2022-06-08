Viagra overdose lands newly married UP man in hospital, undergoes surgeries

New Delhi: A newly married man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had to undergo surgery after he overdosed on viagra, a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction in men. According to media reports, the man, who recently got hitched, started taking the pills on the advice of his friends. The 28-year-old, however, landed in the hospital after he began consuming the drug more than the recommended quantity.

He reportedly went on to consume as much as 200 mg of the drug daily, nearly four times the prescribed amount, and developed a condition called priapism.

Priapism, notably, is a prolonged erection of the penis, during which, the full or partial erection continues hours beyond or isn't caused by sexual stimulation.

As per reports, doctors at the hospital had to perform a penile prosthesis surgery on the man.

Now, even after two successful surgeries, the man will have to forever wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge and the tension in his private part may never subside, reports claimed.