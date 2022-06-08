हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viagra

Viagra overdose lands newly married UP man in hospital, undergoes surgeries

The man, who recently got hitched, reportedly started taking the pills on the advice of his friends. He then went on to consume nearly four times the prescribed amount and developed a condition called priapism.

Viagra overdose lands newly married UP man in hospital, undergoes surgeries
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: PIXABAY)

New Delhi: A newly married man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had to undergo surgery after he overdosed on viagra, a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction in men. According to media reports, the man, who recently got hitched, started taking the pills on the advice of his friends. The 28-year-old, however, landed in the hospital after he began consuming the drug more than the recommended quantity. 

He reportedly went on to consume as much as 200 mg of the drug daily, nearly four times the prescribed amount, and developed a condition called priapism.

Priapism, notably, is a prolonged erection of the penis, during which, the full or partial erection continues hours beyond or isn't caused by sexual stimulation. 

As per reports, doctors at the hospital had to perform a penile prosthesis surgery on the man.

Now, even after two successful surgeries, the man will have to forever wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge and the tension in his private part may never subside, reports claimed. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViagraViagra tabletviagra pills
Next
Story

Gold smuggling case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rebuts prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations of his involvement

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Videsh Superfast: America's warning to North Korea