Newron: Managing India’s Next-gen of Modern Schools

India’s first Management as a Service (MaaS) with technology product, Newron is redefining the way hierarchical management issues are addressed in building the school ecosystem

A child's education is their primary source of knowledge. It offers the ability to learn about many areas of education, including social, literature, history, arithmetic, politics, and many other topics. A person is better able to assist others when they have more knowledge. Gone are the days when learning just involved memorizing historical events, cracking difficult math problems, and memorizing sonnets and poems. Modern education has far more conceptual studies now. If you want to modernize your institution and use new technologies to make education even more effective, Newron, a school managing the company, may be the answer.

The organization focuses on four critical areas for schools and students, including end-to-end school management, which involves partnering with schools and managing all aspects of school operations, and student talent management, in which Newron organizes comprehensive activities and competitions to find and nurture generational talents. The management team at Newron also abides by academic program management, customizing and developing structured lesson plans and curricula to guarantee 100% academic success as well as partnerships and scholarships that facilitate school alliances with eminent organizations to ensure scholarships for talented students.

Enthusiastic of schools

A group of highly motivated individuals who have years of experience managing K–12 schools and their staff as well as experience in the field of educational technology and multiple startups in India and abroad founded Newron, a school management company that offers end–to–end school management services from academics to administration. The team set out on this adventure to improve the environment of school management with the intention of developing outstanding talent and providing them with the appropriate platform and training. An end-to-end customizable school ERP solution, a skillfully designed learning management system, and Curriculum Plans, Lesson Plans, and Teacher Notes from Class I to XII based on the CBSE curriculum are just a few of the intellectual assets that the platform can flaunt.

Importance of education

“Today, education is a child's first step in life, where he or she learns a lot more than just memorizing facts. One of the many things a school gives a student is the ability to develop and refine their interests. Other things include learning the fundamentals of manners, becoming proficient at multitasking, and honing their social skills. Newron, under the end-to-end school management model, tries to bring in new-age and contemporary development into the schools,” the founding team said. Focusing on digitizing that the schools need to process, they continued ”We at Newron are helping schools achieve better services, maintain transparency and enhance satisfaction when it comes to educational needs. Amid this technological revolution, we believe modern education is growing at a steady pace. With significant digitization coming our way, schools and educational institutions must be the first ones to grab such opportunities.”

The daily curriculum plans, which highlight what must be taught in which grade and in which subject, are the foundation of Newron’s academic program. They have provided the teachers with structured lesson plans to use in the classroom that are based on this curriculum design. They have a customized curriculum tracker that records each day which lessons have been taught and swift programs transmitting updates to the principal, teachers, and parents in the blink of an eye. It is without a doubt one of the few sites that offer such specialized services for upcoming schools. Newron may be the place for your organization if you want to elevate schools but lack the necessary assets or time to do it. Using an obstacle-free method for administering institutions across India, Newron is currently focusing on Eastern India (covering the entire range from Chattisgarh to Mizoram)

So, collaborate with Newron, the platform reshaping the school education sector, to discuss the prospectus of their services.

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)