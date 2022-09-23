NGT slaps penalty of over Rs 2000 crore on Punjab govt for improper waste management

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental compensation of over Rs 2,000 crore on the state of Punjab for failure to ensure proper treatment of solid and liquid wastes causing harm to the environment. The tribunal said the award of compensation has become necessary under section 15 of the NGT Act to remedy the continuing damage to the environment and to comply with directions of the Supreme Court requiring it to monitor the enforcement of norms for solid and liquid waste management.

Moreover, without fixing quantified liability necessary for restoration, the mere passing of orders has not shown any tangible results in the last eight years (for solid waste management) and five years (for liquid waste management), even after the expiry of statutory/laid down timelines. According to the Tribunal, continuing damage is required to be prevented in the future and past damage is to be restored.

Tribunal Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on September 22, 2022, said, "In total compensation under the head of the failure to scientifically manage solid waste works out to Rs. 180 crores. The total compensation is rounded off at Rs. 2180/- crores. Out of the said amount, compensation was already awarded for failure to prevent discharge of untreated sewage and remediate solid waste to Rs. 100 crores may be deducted. The remaining amount of Rs. 2080/- crores may be deposited by the State of Punjab in a separate ring-fenced account within two months".