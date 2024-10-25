The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be living in Canada as of now.

Anmol has been chargesheeted in two NIA cases filed in 2022. His name recently came into the spotlight due to ongoing investigations in Mumbai, particularly concerning activities linked to a political party. His name also comes in connection with a shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

This announcement is part of the NIA's continued efforts to apprehend individuals involved in organised crime and related activities. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward.

Anmol has been connected to various criminal activities and is regarded as a key figure in organized crime. Authorities believe that his arrest could yield important insights into wider networks involved in illicit operations throughout the region.

As the NIA intensifies its efforts to locate Anmol, officials are encouraging the public to provide any information that could assist in his capture. This announcement highlights the agency's dedication to fighting organized crime and improving public safety.

This action follows a significant multi-state crackdown by the NIA nearly nine months ago, during which several illegal arms, ammunition, incriminating documents, digital devices, and cash were seized. These operations were linked to conspiracies and activities involving the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate, among others.

