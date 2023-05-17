NIA Arrests PFI Member Accused Of Killing RSS Leader Srinivasan In Kerala

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was wanted in the gruesome murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Srinivasan in Kerala's Palakkad district in April last year. The accused, Saheer KV, was absconding since the crime and was carrying a reward of Rs 4,00,000. An NIA Fugitive Tracking Team (FTT) tracked him to a relative's house in Palakkad district and arrested him. A resident of Palakkad, Saheer was part of the PFI Assault and Protection Team that had carried out the targeted killing. Saheer was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan.

NIA investigations showed that the accused, who was PFI's Pattambi Area President, was involved in various conspiracies of the PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan, as part of the banned outfit's bigger scheme to create terror among members of a particular community and to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

Earlier on March 17, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation in the case.

One of these accused, identified as Abdul Naser, died on January 2 this year, said the NIA, adding "Efforts are on to track and trace the remaining 11 absconding accused, out of the total of 59 identified as involved in the conspiracy so far."