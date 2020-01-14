NIA conducts searches in Manipur, Nagaland over terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches in Manipur and Nagaland in connection with a terror funding case of NSCN (IM) (National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah). The searches were conducted in Imphal and Dimapur at five premises of close associates and relatives of accused Alemla Jamir, wife of Pungting Shirmrang (James Jamir), a member of the Steering Committee of NSCN (IM), read a statement.

On December 20 last year, NIA had "re-registered a case RC-26/2019/NIA/DLI arising out of FIR No. 228/2019 dated 17/12/2019 PS Special Cell (SB), New Delhi." The case was registered under Sections 10, 13, 17, 18, 20 and 21 of UAPA.

Alemla Jamir is alleged to be working for NSCN (IM) and was arrested on December 18, 2019, at Domestic Airport, New Delhi while carrying cash of Rs 72 lakhs. The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein unaccounted funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland.

The searches conducted on Tuesday at the premises of close associates and relatives of Alemla Jamir have led to recovery of cash of Rs 82.6 lakhs, documents of different properties worth Rs 3 crore, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including fifteen smartphones, one hard disk, one pen drive, one memory card and four laptops.

Certain insurgency and extortion related literature, as well as other incriminating documents, have also been recovered during the searches. Searches have also revealed that unaccounted money (in cash) is being used for the purchase of properties. On January 10, the NIA Special Court, New Delhi had extended the judicial custody of accused Alemla Jamir for one month in the instant case. Pungting Shimrang is absconding.