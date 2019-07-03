NIA Court convicts NDFB-S member for terror attack on adivasi community in 2014

The Special NIA Court at Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday convicted accused Khamrei Basumatary after he pleaded guilty to the charges in a case related to a terror attack in Assam.

The convict Basumatary is a resident of Kokrajhar district of Assam. The case was originally registered at Bishwanath Chariali Police Station in Assam in 2014 and was subsequently taken over by NIA.

​The case pertains to the terrorist attack on December 12, 2014 by cadres of NDFB(S), a proscribed terrorist organization, killing 30 persons belonging to Adivasi Community at 9 and 10 No. line of Sonajuli area under Biswanath Chariali Police Station.

​The Special Judge of NIA convicted the accused person for offences u/s 19& 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and sentenced him to 7 years simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000/- and in default another 06 months simple imprisonment on each count. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Basumatary was the 2nd Lieutenant of proscribed organization NDFB-S and harboured main accused, Ajoy Basumatary (A-1) and Dilip Basumatary (A-2) at a house in Kohima.