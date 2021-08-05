NIA court rejects bail plea of ex-cop Sachin Waze in Anitilia case

New Delhi: A special NIA Court rejected the bail application of dismissed Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze who is the prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren on Thursday.

This is the second time Waze’s bail plea was rejected by the court. The court also granted an additional 30-day extension to NIA to file chargesheet against Waze and four others.

Waze, who is currently in jail, was dismissed from police service on May 11.

The NIA has arrested nearly half a dozen persons in connection with the SUV-cum-murder case, including Waze, API Riyazuddin Kazi, who worked with Waze in the CIU, and Crime Branch senior inspector Sunil Mane.

The SUV with explosives was found near Antilia building in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Waze had allegedly played a key role in both the incidents.

The Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) was handling the case before it was handed over to the NIA.

