NewsIndia
NIA

NIA, ED carry out raids against terror funding suspects in 10 states; nearly 100 detained

The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the "largest ever" investigation process "till date".

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

NIA, ED carry out raids against terror funding suspects in 10 states; nearly 100 detained

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the "largest ever" investigation process "till date".

The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People's Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.

The PFI, in a statement, said the "raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided".

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case