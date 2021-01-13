NIA files chargesheet against three accused in Amit Sharma killing case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday (January 12) filed a supplementary chargesheet before Special NIA Court, Patiala House against three accused in the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma, President of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017.

The supplementary chargesheet before the Special NIA Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, against three accused including Ashish Kumar, Javed, and Arshad Ali alias Munshi, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The chargesheet has been filed under section 120B of IPC, sections 16, 18, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (as amended) and Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959, in case RC-27/2017/NIA/DLI dated December 10, 12 arising out of FIR No.06 dated January 15, 2017 of PS Division Number 8, Ludhiana, Punjab related to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma President of Sri Hindu Takht, Ludhiana in the year 2017.

According to the official statement, two unknown motorcycle-borne assailants killed Amit Sharma as a part of an organised conspiracy hatched by terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) on January 14, 2017. This murder was one among eight such cases of serial killings/attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 with a view to creating terror and communal disturbance.

Earlier on May 14, 2018, the NIA had filed chargesheet against 15 accused persons in this case (i) Hardeep Singh @ Shera, (ii) Ramandeep Singh @ Canadian, (iii) Dharminder Singh @ Guguni, (iv) Anil Kumar @ Kala, (v) Jagtar Singh Johal @ Jaggi, (vi) Amaninder Singh @ Mindu, (vii) Manpreet Singh @ Mani, (viii) Ravipal Singh @ Bhunda, (ix) Pahad Singh, (x) Parvez @ Farru, (xi) Malook Tomar, (xii) Harmeet Singh @ Happy @ PhD, (xiii) Gurjinder Singh @ Shastri, (xiv) Gursharanbir Singh @ Gursharan Singh Wahiwala @ Gursharanvir Singh @ Jagdev Singh @ Pehalwan and (xv) Gurjant Singh Dhillon.

The NIA investigation has established that accused persons Ashish Kumar, Javed, and Arshad Ali @ Munshi had facilitated the other accused persons in the killing of Amit Sharma by supplying illegal fire Arms used in the crime.

They had supplied illegal arms including .32 bore pistols which, along with other weapons/firearms, were used in target killing cases in Punjab. Further investigation in the case is on.