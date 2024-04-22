NIA Raids 9 Places In Jammu And Kashmir Linked To Hybrid Terrorists, Overground Workers Of Terror Outfits

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on Monday at nine different locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror activities.

“At least 9 locations were raided this morning by NIA teams in Srinagar district. Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF were accompanying them for assistance,” a senior police official said

The locations included business establishments, residential houses, and shops linked to individuals involved in the case under investigation.

'The operation was carried out under the case RC 5/2022 registered with the NIA. More details regarding raids or any seizures made during the operation will be shared once the operation ends," the official said.

LeT and TRF organisations worked together to motivate the Kashmiri youth to join the terror outfits in the name of 'Jihad'.

Both organisations worked on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram and YouTube channels to reach out to the unemployed youth to carry out terror activities.

LeT terror organisation was formed in the early 1990s and is actively engaged in reviving the network in the Anantnag area.