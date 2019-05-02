close

NIA

NIA raids at least 20 locations of PFI in connection with PMK leader's murder

The raids took place in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) member Ramalingam who was allegedly killed for opposing religious conversion in Tribhuvanam of Thanjavur.

NIA raids at least 20 locations of PFI in connection with PMK leader&#039;s murder
File Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided offices of Popular Front of India and their political outfit Social Democratic Party of India at Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal. The raids took place in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) member Ramalingam who was allegedly killed for opposing religious conversion in Tribhuvanam of Thanjavur.

The NIA had registered the case on March 14. So far 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder. 

The NIA conducted raids in at least 20 locations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The raids are being conducted with the help of local police.

Ramalingam was allegedly hacked to death on the night of February 5 at Thirubhuvanam after he questioned some people about religious conversion in the area. He was followed by a car-borne gang around midnight and was attacked with lethal weapons which had led to deep cut injuries. The officials investigating the case had later seized a car which was allegedly used by the assailants.

NIANational Investigation AgencyPattali Makkal KatchiPMKRamalingam
