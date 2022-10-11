NIA raids at multiple locations in J&K in terror funding case

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its ongoing probe into the terror funding case, sources said on Tuesday.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) carries out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

According to sources, the NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of J&K in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.

NIA is conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora districts of J&K in the case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The NIA had earlier registered a suo-moto case about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA in 2019, the sources said.

It is alleged that the suspects were involved in terror financing in J&K. Jamaat-e-Islami, which was declared an unlawful association in 2019, continued to raise funds in various forms on the pretext of charitable purposes.



These funds were allegedly being diverted to terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, etc., for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir valley as well as the rest of India. The case was registered by the NIA suo moto on February 5, 2021. The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against four persons in the case.



The NIA in August conducted raids at six places and recovered incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, bank and property-related documents, and electronic devices.