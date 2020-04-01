NIA registers case in Kabul gurdwara terror attack, agency's first outside India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered a case in the gurdwara terror attack that took place in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 25. This is for the first time that the NIA has registered a case in context to attack outside India.

This comes after a recent amendment to the NIA Act empowering it to investigate terror cases committed at any place outside the country against the Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India.

The NIA registered a case under section 120B, 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16,18,20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) under the provisions of section 6(8) of the NIA Act and started an investigation.

On March 25, unknown gunmen had stormed into a gurdwara in Shor Bazar area in Kabul and fired indiscriminately killing 27 devotees and injuring several others. About 150 persons were inside the gurdwara when the attack took place.

An Indian citizen Tian Singh a resident of Greater Kailash-1 in New Delhi was also killed in the attack. The proscribed terrorist organisation, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had claimed the responsibility for the terror attack.



As per the preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur in Kerala's Kasargod and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the terrorist attack.