NIOS Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule RELEASED at nios.ac.in- Check details here

NIOS Exam 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS Public Exams 2023 have been announced at the official website. Students interested in applying for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 can do so beginning December 26, 2022 on the official website - nios.ac.in and sdimis.nios.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the NIOS April 2023 exam, as well as students who did not pass the previous exams, are eligible to apply for the NIOS Exams. The application deadline is January 10, 2023. The NIOS Public Exams 2023 registration schedule for Classes 10 and 12 has been revealed. Candidates who took the October - November 2022 exams can submit their applications beginning December 26, 2022. Other candidates are encouraged to apply through the official website. The deadline for applying without incurring late fees is January 10, 2023.The period from January 11 to January 17, 2023, requires the payment of a late fee of Rs 100 per subject after January 10.

NIOS Exam 2023: Schedule

Start date to submit online application December 1, 2022 Last date to fill in online application January 10, 2023 (without late fee) Registrations start date for students who registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 exam December 26, 2022 Last date to apply January 10, 2023 (without late fee) Registration with late fee of Rs 100 per subject January 11 to 17, 2023 Registration with consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner January 18 to 25, 2023

NIOS Exam 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website

Read the instruction given and Select State and Identity type, Enter Identity number and course applying for.

Click on the submit button and it will redirect you to the next section i.e. basic details.

Enter basic details, address and other information correctly in NIOS admission 2023 form and verify email ID and mobile number.

Enter optional details in the appropriate fields and submit details.

In the next section i.e. Select the subjects for which you want to appear and also choose the exam centre.

Upload the scanned/soft copy of documents and submit it.

Now review the form carefully and ensure the accuracy of details.

Make the payment if everything is correct else edit the incorrect details.

Now, a candidate can track his/her NIOS admission status online.

When applying for the NIOS Exams 2023, Class 12 students must keep in mind that a two-year gap from the passing year of secondary examination (Class 10th) is required in order to acquire a passing certificate.