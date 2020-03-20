Nirbhaya got justice today: Lawyer Seema Kushwaha gets emotional on Zee News

New Delhi: Just after the four perpetrators of Nirbhaya case were hanged on Friday (March 20), lawyer Seema Kushwaha representing Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi spoke to Zee News and expressed her happiness.

"Nirbhaya got justice today", she said even as she lists out the problems that the victim's family had to face over the years and the seven-year long wait they had to endure to see the convicts being hanged for their crime. "Thousands of daughters of the country are still living in this pain. When will the system actively work?" she wondered.

Kushwaha, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Etawa, is a well-known advocate who completed her education from Delhi University in 2014 and joined in the battle to get justice for Nirbhaya.

In the video, Kushwaha says she remembers the day of the incident and that she was left completely shaken. She recalled that she was preparing for her IAS at that time and the other girls in her hostel at Mukherjee Nagar were called back by their parents right after the crime had been committed. They worried for their daughters and said "If you stay alive only then can you become an IAS officer".

Kushwaha also recounted her first meeting with Asha Devi and how she cried later thinking about the severity of the crime that was committed. She belives that the brutality with which the gang-rape and murder had been committed it showed that the perpatrators did not deserve leniency.

Meanwhile, Asha Devi flashed a victory sign after the execution of the four convicts and said that though justice was delayed, it had finally been served. She asserted, ''Though I waas not able to save her life, today I fulfilled my responsibility as a mother of Nirbhaya.''

The hanging today comes nearly seven and half years after a young medical student was gang-raped, brutally tortured and left to die in a moving bus in Delhi. The four adult convicts who took part in the heinous crime were hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail where they had spent the last few hours in isolation. This is the first time in India's history that four convicts were hanged at the same time.