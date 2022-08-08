New Delhi: Nirbhaya's mother on Sunday (August 7, 2022) slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his rape law remarks and said that this shows his "mentality of supporting the culprits". At a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Gehlot had said that the cases of murder after rape have increased in the country following the law providing death sentence for rape convicts came into force.

"Ever since the death penalty (for rape convicts) is brought after the Nirbhaya incident, the murders after rape have increased. The rapist sees that the girl will become a witness tomorrow, so he not only rapes but also kills her. This is happening across the country. This is a very dangerous trend," Gehlot had said.

The Congress leader was referring to the Delhi gang rape incident in 2012, which was later called the 'Nirbhaya' incident.

Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, hit back at Gehlot and called it a "very embarrassing" statement.

"It's a very embarrassing statement, this is painful, especially to those families & girls who've been victims such of heinous crimes. He (CM Gehlot) has made fun of Nirbhaya, the law was made by their govt," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Ashok Gehlot should resign: Nirbhaya's mother

Ash Devi said that Gehlot must apologise and should resign as Rajasthan CM.

"Even, before the provision came, girls were murdered. This shows their (CM Gehlot) mentality of supporting culprits while they don't have sympathy for victims. The law isn't bad, people's mentality is. He must apologise and should give his resignation," she said.

Rajasthan has become center for atrocities against girls: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attacked Gehlot for his rape law remarks and said that the Rajasthan chief minister is trying to hide his government's failures to curb rising incidents of atrocities against innocent girls in the state. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the chief minister's statement is "unfortunate".

"In the last three years, Rajasthan has become the center for atrocities against young innocent girls. Nothing can be more unfortunate that the issue is being twisted by making controversial statements to hide their failures," Shekhawat said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore also said that Gehlot's statement is "unfortunate and shameful".

The CM, who also heads the home department, cannot escape the failure of his government in curbing increasing rape cases in the state by making absurd statements, Rathore said.

The BJP leader added that the statistics of NCRB and police reports show that the state ranks first in the country in rape cases. He also claimed that from January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act.

Ashok Gehlot's OSD clarifies rape law remarks

Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Ashok Gehlot, said that the form in which he spoke is being made a matter of controversy without any reason.

Sharing a video of Gehlot speaking on rape law, Sharma said, "Listen and understand...CM Gehlot expressed concern over the increasing trend of the murder of rape victims across the country. The form in which he spoke is being made a matter of controversy without any reason. He called it a dangerous trend which is a matter of concern for all."

(With agency inputs)