Tamil Nadu prides itself in its diverse and rich cultural tapestry, consisting of some traditional arts such as the Therukoothu which is the most vibrant aspect of this heritage. This ancient Tamil folk theatre called the Therukoothu or ‘street play’ is a drama, dance, and music fusion. It is usually staged in open spaces where actors are dressed up in heavy costumes and apply make-up to perform scenes from Indian epics such as Mahabharata and Ramayana. This genre also exemplifies lively performances where actors sing, dance, and express dialog with great vigor while emotionally appealing to the audience with stories about heroism, morality, and faith.

In this rich cultural landscape, Nithya Ramasamy has emerged as an example of talent and dedication. A 39-year-old dancer, Nithya's journey in the world of dance began at the tender age of five. Over the years, she has mastered various dance forms, including Zumba, Indian Folk, Bollywood, and Cinematic freestyle. Her versatility and passion for dance have seen her grace numerous prestigious stages, including the American Talent Star and Florida Talent Hunt competitions.

Achieving a Guinness World Record

Nithya's most recent and remarkable achievement came on May 25th, 2024 in USA, Chicago when she, along with a team of 300, set a new Guinness World Record for the largest performance of Tamil Folk Performance Art Form Therukoothu.

Reflecting on this monumental accomplishment, Nithya shares, "Breaking this record was a dream come true. It took 3 months of intense training and preparation to learn and perform as a lead actor in Therukoothu, where one has to act, sing, and dance all by oneself in the live show."

Nithya's expertise and commitment to dance extend beyond her performances. She has been invited to judge numerous dance competitions, including those at Sandy's Dance Studio.

"Judging allows me to give back to the dance community and help nurture new talent," she explains. Her role as a judge underscores her deep understanding of dance and her dedication to fostering emerging artists.

Nithya's contributions to the dance world are matched by her philanthropic efforts. She conducts free dance classes for both kids and adults, with a particular focus on underprivileged youth. Through these classes, she aims to create opportunities and instill confidence in her students. Additionally, she organizes fundraisers to support local arts programs, ensuring that the tradition of dance continues to flourish within the community.

Nithya's impact on the dance world and her community is widely recognized. Dharani Manickavasagam, a Senior Scientist and Ph.D. holder in a leading pharmaceutical firm in the USA, attests to her character: "Nithya Ramasamy is not only a talented dancer but also a dedicated mentor and community leader."

Nithya has received numerous accolades for her exceptional talent and contributions. She earned the finalist trophy at the American Talent Star semi-finals and is a certified Zumba trainer. These honors and her Guinness World Record highlight her outstanding achievements and dedication to her craft.

Nithya's journey is far from over. She recently made a soft launch of her own dance studio, Nritya Dance Studio. Through this platform, she intends to conduct classes and use the earnings to support children and women suffering from domestic violence. Nithya's vision for the future reflects her unwavering commitment to using dance as a force for good.

As she continues to pursue her dreams and give back to society, Nithya's legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations to embrace their heritage and follow their passions.