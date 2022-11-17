topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari falls SICK on stage in Siliguri, Union Minister's blood sugar level is LOW - Details HERE

On Thursday, Nitin Gadkari came to lay the foundation stone of a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak's Cantonment. The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction. The Union Minister was feeling ill on stage. So the event was quickly stopped.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The minister received first aid in the green room.
  • After that, a doctor from Siliguri was taken to see him through the green corridor.
  • After the ceremony in Siliguri, he was supposed to go to Dalkhola.

Trending Photos

Nitin Gadkari falls SICK on stage in Siliguri, Union Minister's blood sugar level is LOW - Details HERE

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fell seriously ill on a visit to North Bengal. He felt sick after coming down from the stage. A doctor had been brought for him through the green corridor. On Thursday, Nitin came to lay the foundation stone of a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak's Cantonment. The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction. The Union Minister was feeling ill on stage. So the event was quickly stopped. He went to rest in the green room. But sitting in the green room he felt even sicker.

According to party sources, the Union Minister's blood sugar level has decreased. As per the advice of the doctor, Saline has been started. The minister received first aid in the green room. After that, a doctor from Siliguri was taken to see him through the green corridor. He started Nitin's treatment. Later, BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista left for his home in a car with Nitin. Arrangements will be made for the Union Minister's treatment at his home in Matigara. Doctors are also with them.

After the ceremony in Siliguri, he was supposed to go to Dalkhola. According to sources, the event may be cancelled. He can return to Delhi from Siliguri.

(This news has just been given. Detailed news is coming shortly.)

Live Tv

Nitin GadkariSickSiliguriBengalMamata Banerjee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?