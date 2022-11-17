Nitin Gadkari falls SICK on stage in Siliguri, Union Minister's blood sugar level is LOW - Details HERE

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fell seriously ill on a visit to North Bengal. He felt sick after coming down from the stage. A doctor had been brought for him through the green corridor. On Thursday, Nitin came to lay the foundation stone of a long road from Shiv Mandir in Siliguri to Sevak's Cantonment. The event was held at Dagapur ground near Darjeeling Junction. The Union Minister was feeling ill on stage. So the event was quickly stopped. He went to rest in the green room. But sitting in the green room he felt even sicker.

According to party sources, the Union Minister's blood sugar level has decreased. As per the advice of the doctor, Saline has been started. The minister received first aid in the green room. After that, a doctor from Siliguri was taken to see him through the green corridor. He started Nitin's treatment. Later, BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista left for his home in a car with Nitin. Arrangements will be made for the Union Minister's treatment at his home in Matigara. Doctors are also with them.

After the ceremony in Siliguri, he was supposed to go to Dalkhola. According to sources, the event may be cancelled. He can return to Delhi from Siliguri.

(This news has just been given. Detailed news is coming shortly.)