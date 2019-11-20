Nitin Gadkari seeks probe against local politicians for thwarting construction projects, writes to CBI and ED

New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking investigation and action against the state politicians who are creating an obstruction in the road construction works.

The letter states that a lot of state leaders, including MPs and MLAs, are not cooperating in the road construction works happening in their states. Gadkari has also attached several audio and video clips along with the letter as proof.

Gadkari has written the letter to CBI and ED on Monday (November 18), said sources.

The demand for action against the state leaders is made because the road transport ministry was getting a lot of complaints from contractors and NGOs about the leaders creating hindrance in carrying forward the construction work.

Few leaders have also been accused of demanding money from the contractors to carry forward their work, the letter said.

The home state of Gadkari, Maharashtra, is stated to have the maximum number of complaints recorded in this regard. Similar complaints have also been reported from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

While the central government is striving hard to complete the ongoing projects within a given time period, the obstructions by the local leaders are delaying the work.