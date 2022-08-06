NewsIndia
'Nitish Kumar will NEVER...', RCP Singh makes EXPLOSIVE remark against Bihar CM soon after resigning from JDU

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties" and asked him to file his reply at the earliest. 

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Announcing his resignation, RCP Singh called JDU a 'Sinking Ship'
  • RCP Singh announced to leave the party in a press conference in Mustafapur.
  • He said, "there is no cure for JDU's jealousy."

Former Union Minister RCP Singh resigns from the Janata Dal (United) after the party sent a notice on allegations of corruption. The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to RCP Singh over "discrepancies in immovable properties" and asked him to file his reply at the earliest. After resigning, RCP Singh said, "Nitish Kumar will never be able to become PM."

RCP Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, had won Nitish Kumar's trust while on central deputation in the late 1990s. Nitish Kumar was then a Union Minister. RCP Singh took VRS in 2010 to join politics. During Nitish Kumar's first five years as chief minister, RCP Singh served as his principal secretary.

JDU state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said in a letter to RCP Singh that you are well aware that our honorable leader Nitish Kumar is working with a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and he has been spotless in his long political career. 

Announcing his resignation, RCP Singh called JDU a 'Sinking Ship'. RCP Singh announced to leave the party in a press conference in Mustafapur and talked about forming his own party. He said, "an attempt is being made to defame me. I don't have any land in my name. All the allegations being leveled against me are baseless. There is no cure for JDU's jealousy. I cannot go ahead with them in these circumstances."

RCP SinghNitish KumarBihar CMcorruptionresignationJDU

