New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday lashed out at Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his foot march in the national capital, accusing Delhi police of not taking appropriate action against the attackers.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "The responsibility of the Delhi police was to provide security to Arvind Kejriwal; their duty is to provide security to every citizen of Delhi. It can be witnessed in the video that Delhi police officers were talking to the attackers of Arvind Kejriwal's Padyatra. Delhi police did not register FIR on them and even arrested them."

The remarks came after the AAP's claim on Friday that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a rally in the national capital and alleged that the attack was carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party through its goons.

Bharadwaj said, "BJP and central government are involved in the attack on Arvind Kejriwal's Padyatra." "If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal in the future, Bharatiya Janata Party will be responsible for that," the AAP leader said.

AAP leader further accused the involvement of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP. "Attackers are the office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP," he stated.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the Delhi police have not taken any action against the miscreants who attacked the AAP chief. Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, the BJP secured eight seats in the last assembly polls.

In response to the allegations raised by AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party said the AAP national convenor plays the victim when questioned by people. In a self-made video, BJP Delhi Chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that AAP has only three weapons: "Hatasha, Nirasha aur Jhoot ka Prachar."

"Today in Vikaspuri, people had gone to Arvind Kejriwal with the complaint of poor quality of drinking water. They asked him and his MLA to drink that water. Arvind Kejriwal was rattled at the request. He (Kejriwal) is no longer used to leaving the 'Sheesh Mahal' and walking on the streets. When people ask him questions, he calls them attacks by the BJP. Kejriwal, you have looted Delhi in the name of electricity, water and roads, and the public is asking you questions. His MLAs are looting the people of Delhi," he said.