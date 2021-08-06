No alliance with MNS ahead of 2022 BMC polls, says Maharashtra BJP chief after meet with Raj Thackeray

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Friday (August 6) ruled out the possibility of coalition between BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Mumbai civic body polls are scheduled to be held in February next year.

The remark comes after Patil’s meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Friday fuelled speculations of a possible alliance. Several MNS leaders also attended the meeting.

"Currently, there is no proposal of BJP and MNS going together in 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls,” Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that Raj Thackeray believes local residents should be given priority while giving jobs in the state.

Patil said, "He told me 'if he goes to Uttar Pradesh or Kashmir, he will demand 80 per cent reservation in employment for the residents of the state.’"

"The Maharashtra chief further said, "Some of his statements gave an impression, he is against non-Maharashtrian. But after speaking to him, I realised that he is vocal about the rights of Maharashtrians and fights for them. Simultaneously, he does not want to spread hatred against non-Maharashtrians."

The BMC has been under Shiv Sena’s control since 1985. After losing power to Shiv Sena in the state, Patil had announced in 2019 that BJP will wrest Mumbai from Shiv Sena. He had also said that state BJP and the central leaderships of the party have commenced preparations for the BMC elections in 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

