No association of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans with Bengali culture: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has opined that the slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' is not associated with the Bengali culture and is being used "to beat up people". Speaking at a programme at the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sen on Friday said that the significance of Goddess Durga can't be compared with Ram Navami. He also added that currently Ram Navami is being celebrated more in Kolkata "which I haven't heard earlier".

Live TV

"I haven't heard 'Jai Shri Ram' earlier. It is now used to beat up people. I think it is has no association with Bengali culture. Nowadays, Ram Navami is celebrated more in Kolkata which I haven't heard earlier. I asked my four-year-old grandchild who is your favourite deity? She replied, 'Maa Durga'. In our country, the significance of Maa Durga can't be compared with Ram Navami. This has created a rift," said Sen.

He also stated that if some people are afraid and scared to move around freely because of their religion and community then there is enough reason to retrospect. "If today some people are afraid and scared to move around freely because of their religion and community then there is enough reason for us to look in to this monster city which is our proud city of Kolkata," added Sen.

His comments came in the heels of several incidents in which people were beaten up for not uttering `Jai Shri Ram` in West Bengal.