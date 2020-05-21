No change in schedule of Kerala SSLC, plus two exams, confirms CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wendesday (May 20) confirmed that Kerala SSLC, plus two exams will be conducted as per earlier schedule.

Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan clarified that the dates would remain unchanged and the exams would be conducted as per the schedule decided last week. He added that the remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held in Kerala from May 26-30, 2020.

There were reports that Kerala government has decided to postpone the exams post a cabinet meeting which was also attended by education minister. As per the Kerala CM, the Centre has granted permission to the state to conduct their exams as per the schedule decided. "There were some issues in conducting exams as there was a delay in getting the Central government's approval. Now we have got it," he said. So there would not be any change in the exam dates now.

“We will arrange all precautions and transport facilities for students to attend the exams. All students will get the opportunity to write exams. Neither students nor parents need to worry. Students will be allowed to enter exam halls after using sanitisers and wearing masks. Seating arrangements will be done keeping social distancing," he added.

Meanwhile, the general education department of the state has also opened a centre correction window for the students who are stranded in districts other than their exam centres due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. It is learnt that the government has allowed the students to apply for the change in the centres and they will be provided with centres closer to their places. The students can check their time tables at dhsekerala.gov.in.