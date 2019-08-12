close

BSF

No exchange of sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Eid

File photo

New Delhi: In a departure from tradition, the Border Security Force (BSF) did not exchange sweets and greetings with the Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on Monday, sources said.

"Sweets were not exchanged on the Attari-Wagah border," said a government official, requesting anonymity. He, however, added that he didn't know the reason behind this. 

The border guards of India and Pakistan exchange sweets on major festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on nationally important days such as their respective Independence Days.

However, amid heightened tension between the neighbours, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, it is learnt that on Sunday a message was conveyed to the Pakistan Rangers that no sweets would be exchanged on Eid. 

Tags:
BSFPakistan RangersWagahAttari
