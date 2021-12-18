No gatherings, mandatory vaccination: Mumbai's new COVID guidelines on Christmas, New Years

New Delhi: Amid the rising thread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday (December 18) issued fresh guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state as heavy footfall of travellers and gathering are expected on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

The notification released by the civic body directs people to avoid mass gatherings and follow COVID appropriate protocols during the festive season. The offenders will also be punished under the new guidelines.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed and what's not in Mumbai amid the COVID restrictions.

Large gatherings must be avoided and COVID-19 protocols to be followed in the city.

Strict action will be taken against COVID-19 protocols offenders.

Squads will be deployed at ward level to take action against violators

Closed spaces can operate only up to 50% capacity.

In open spaces, people are allowed up to 25% capacity of space.

Prior permission is required for a gathering of more than 1000 people.

People should wear masks and get fully vaccinated

All employees functioning at public places and establishments as well as all attendees at events and ceremonies must be fully vaccinated.

The BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also warned celebrities and eminent personalities against breaking COVID rules.

​Maharashtra, which was the worst COVID hit-state during the first and second deadly wave of coronavirus, has reported over 40 cases of Omicron, the highest in the country, and the measures have been announced in view of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The BMC has also warned against gatherings on Christmas and New Year.

(With agency inputs)

