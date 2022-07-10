Mamata Banerjee's Minister suddenly hospitalized, doctor says THIS

Mamata Banerjee's Minister of State, Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Basu, suddenly fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata late Saturday night. Sujit Basu is currently under the care of doctors there. If all goes well, he may be released today, hospital sources said. Sujit Basu had been feeling ill since Saturday evening. Hospital sources said he was admitted to the hospital with stomach problems. As the problem escalated on Saturday night, the family decided to rush the minister to the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital around 3am on Saturday morning.

The fire minister is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital near bypass. According to hospital sources, Sujit Basu is currently healthy and stable. He could be released from the hospital on Sunday. However, for the time being, the Minister has to follow the advice of the doctors. Doctors will decide on discharge only if some test reports are normal, hospital sources said.

Sujit tests positive for Coronavirus back in 2020. He also contracted coronavirus for the second time this year. He was in home isolation then. Now the coronavirus is rising in the state. The hospital is looking into whether he fell ill as a result of Covid-19 or not.