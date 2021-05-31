हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Mamata Banerjee

Centre attacking Bengal bureaucrats, trying to attack me, says Mamata Banerjee on Centre recalling Chief Secy

Speaking about the letter CM Banerjee said,"No justice delivered to us. They haven’t stated in the letter why he has been called to Delhi. They have just mentioned one law."

Centre attacking Bengal bureaucrats, trying to attack me, says Mamata Banerjee on Centre recalling Chief Secy
Picture credit: ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state government had received a letter from Centre asking the Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to DoPT.

Expressing her shock on receiving the letter, she further explained that the Central government gave no explanation in the letter why the CS was being recalled.

The lettter stated that Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay should report to DoPT, North Block at 10am on June 1.

Speaking about the letter CM Banerjee said,"No justice delivered to us. They haven’t stated in the letter why he has been called to Delhi. They have just mentioned one law."

She furhter stated that the West Bengal government had sent a letter earlier requesting an extention and the request had been approved.

"I am shocked to receive this letter. We had written to them saying that they cannot take unilateral decision. CS is the senior most bureaucrat in a government. It is shameful and never happened in the history," she said.

And added, "Never saw such a heartless PM and HM who are harassing bureaucrats while trying to attack me."

 

