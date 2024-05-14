Advertisement
'No Modi Sarkar On June 4....': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Attack On BJP In Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Modi government will not formed on June 4 and appealed people of Haryana to vote for the INDIA alliance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP during a road in Hariyana's Kurukshetra on Tuesday. While addressing the public, Kejriwal asserted that the Modi government will not formed on June 4 and appealed people of Haryana to vote for the INDIA alliance.

AAP leader said that the people of Haryana are beave and all the important movements began from this land, he further said that removing the dictatorship from the country will also begin from Haryana.

" On 4th June, Modi govt will not be formed...the movement to remove dictatorship from the country will begin from Haryana...INDIA alliance needs all 10 seats in Haryana,' Kejriwal said.

During his roadshow, Kejriwal expressed his confidence that the INDIA alliance will form the government on June 4. "I am giving you Kejriwal's guarantee, INDIA alliance will form govt in the centre on 4th June," he said.

Kejriwal further slammed out BJP government over the "Modi ki guarantee," he raised the question of whether the Modi government has given a guarantee to provide 15 lakh rupees, to give 1 crore employment, has anyone witnessed it.

