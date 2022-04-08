हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vaccine

No more free of cost, Serum Institute finalises the price of Covishield Booster dose

Government have decided to allow Coronavirus booster shots to all adults from Sunday at private vaccination centres. The move was welcomed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla today. He calls it a crucial and timely decision.

No more free of cost, Serum Institute finalises the price of Covishield Booster dose

Government have decided to allow Coronavirus booster shots to all adults from Sunday at private vaccination centres. The move was welcomed by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla today. He calls it a crucial and timely decision.

The vaccine tycoon said people who wished to travel were finding it difficult to do so without a third dose as several countries have placed restrictions on those who have not taken a booster dose.

Unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the third jab will not be free for most adults. According to reports Covishield will cost ₹ 600 plus taxes (same as before) and Covovax, once approved as a booster, will be available for Rs.900 plus taxes.

Although Mr Poonawala said that Serum Institute will offer large discounts to hospitals and distributors who will offer boosters.

