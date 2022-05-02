हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi Germany Visit

No one will win this war: PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine-Russia conflict

"We have urged for a ceasefire. No one will win this war. All will lose. That's why, we are in favour of peace," PM Narendra Modi said.

No one will win this war: PM Narendra Modi on Ukraine-Russia conflict
PM Narendra Modi today strongly favoured peace over violence in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On a crucial visit to Germany, PM Narendra Modi today strongly favoured peace over violence in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Prime Minister, emphasising on the economic losses due to the Ukraine-Russia war, said that "each family in the world" has been impacted due to the war.

"We have urged for a ceasefire. No one will win this war. All will lose. That's why, we are in favour of peace," PM Narendra Modi said.

"Oil prices have increased due to the Ukraine crisis. This has impacted every family in the world. Each nation has been affected due to this. However, developing nations would be the most affected," PM Modi added further.

"India is concerned over the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine-Russia War. We have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine," PM Modi added. 

