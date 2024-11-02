No Respite For Delhi Residents As Air In Capital Remains 'Very Poor' — Details

The residents of the national capital continue to suffer from bad air quality even two days after the Diwali celebration. A thin layer of smog covered Delhi, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 296 on Saturday morning and a few areas reported very poor levels: Anand Vihar at 380, RK Puram at 346, and IGI Airport at 342, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded as 380 at 7 am; in ITO, it was 253 (poor) at 6 am; in RK Puram, it was 346 (very poor) at 6 am; in IGI Airport T3 it was 342 (very poor) at 6 am; and in Dwarka Sector 8 the AQI was 308 (very poor) at 7 am.

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes it hard to breathe while cycling, jogging or participating in intense physical activities.

"There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don't feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe," a cyclist said, ANI reported.