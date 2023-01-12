No breach in PM Narendra Modi's security during roadshow, says Police

There was no security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his Huballi roadshow, said a senior police officer. Reacting to the reports of the security breach, Dr Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi-Dharwad, said that there was no security breach as a person tried to give a garland to PM Narendra Modi during his roadshow. "We are gathering more information about the person," said Byakod.

However, the video footage of the incident where the person was running towards PM Modi with a garland shows that had it been someone with the ulterior motive of harming the prime minister, he could have succeeded in that. A boy apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards PM Modi's car during a roadshow, ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here.

Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he was heading for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car. The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans. At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi was in the city to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.