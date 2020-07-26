हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

No Srinagar resident in terrorist ranks now, says Kashmir Police after killing of top LeT commander

Two terrorists of LeT were killed in an encounter on Saturday.

No Srinagar resident in terrorist ranks now, says Kashmir Police after killing of top LeT commander
File Photo (Twitter/@KashmirPolice)

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday (July 26, 2020) said that no resident from the Srinagar district is now active in terrorist ranks after an encounter that took on place on Saturday at the Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "After killing of LeT terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in terrorist ranks now."

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists of LeT were killed in an encounter, one from Srinagar and the other one was from the Pulwama district. 

However, sources in the police said that they can’t say Srinagar is terror-free as it’s the place that terrorists use to reach south Kashmir from north Kashmir and the movement of terrorists always remains in the district.

As of now, more than 140 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in Kashmir in 2020. 

