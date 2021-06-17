No tourism in Goa till whole state gets the first jab?

With COVID cases seeing a dip across the country, many people have been mulling short trips, staycations and workations across the country. However, if Goa is on your detination list, it seems that you will have to wait.

It seems that till all of Goa has been vaccinated with at least with the first dose, it's unlikely that tourism will resume in the state.

"Until we administer the first dose of #CovidVaccine (across the state), tourism will not be reopened here. Our target is to accomplish this goal by July 31. We will consider reopening only after achieving that goal," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.

While the tourism industry has been badly affected by COVID not just in Goa but across the country, many netizens reacted to the CM's statement saying it was a "wise move". Many fear that resuming activities will lead to crowing in the state. Recently when the Himachal Pradesh state government announced that RT-PCR will no longer be required to enter the hill station, thousands of cars lined up on the highway, causing a huge traffic jam last Sunday (June 13).

Given the COVID-19 situation in the state, the curfew in Goa has been extended till June 21. "Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted...," the CM had said on Twitter.

The Goa Chief Minister had also announced that the state will allow walk-in registrations for the 18-44 age group during a Covid-19 vaccination drive beginning June 13. The state has reported over 1.6 lakh COVID cases and over 2,900 coronavirus-related deaths.

