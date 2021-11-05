हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kedarnath

No words enough to do justice to monumental contribution of Adi Shankaracharya: Narendra Modi

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the floods of 2013.

No words enough to do justice to monumental contribution of Adi Shankaracharya: Narendra Modi
Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that no words are enough to do justice to the monumental contribution of the great Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture.

"No words are enough to do justice to the monumental contribution of the great Adi Shankaracharya towards preserving our culture. In Kedarnath today, I had the honour of dedicating to the nation the Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

READ | Glimpses of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath- In Pics

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation various development projects in Kedarnath.

