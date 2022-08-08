Noida Shrikant Tyagi viral video case: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma today dialled UP Home Secretary Avnish Awasthi and demanded an explaination over the reports of Srikant Tyagi's goons entering Noida's Omaxe Society.

"Please ask the commissioner how 15 goons entered this society. This is not right. I am here. The BJP city chief is also here. We are ashamed that it's our government in Uttar Pradesh," a furious Mahesh Sharma was heard saying over phone.

Sharma, who made the phone call in front of media, assured of appropriate action in the case.

However, his video soon went viral on social media.

Earlier, a number of videos showed support/goons of Shrikant Sharma entering the Omaxe society, pupotedly with the purpose of threating the woman who had confronted the tainted BJP leader.

The goons of Shrikant Tyagi who came to intimidate the woman complainant have been picked up by @noidapolice ! Media has reached. It is important that @CMOfficeUP & @dgpup take note. Asking for police bandobast at the society pic.twitter.com/iTkuDINfWy — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) August 7, 2022

On the other hand, Shrikant Tyagi, who was caught on camera, while abusing and manhandeling the woman is in deep trouble now. The local politician, who was seen bragging about his position and power, is on a run. Even the leaders from BJP have called for his arrest. Not only this, one more FIR has been registered on his name for running his car as a UP Government vehicle.

A manhunt is underway to nab Shrikant Tyagi.

WATCH VIDEO HERE (Warning: Abusive Language)

The BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi, saying he was never part of the party. Tyagi`s social media accounts, however, tell a different tale.

"We have seized a total of three cars -- one Toyota Fortuner, one Tata Safari and one Honda Civic -- that belong to Tyagi," a Noida Police official told IANS.

To trace his location, the police have detained four persons, including Tyagi`s wife.

The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman. Social media users also shared the response of the victim woman in which she narrated the entire incident.