Brajesh Pathak

Noida: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak SHOCKS govt hospital staff, makes surprise inspection, finds lapses

Brajesh Pathak reached the district hospital in Noida Sector 30 in the morning but found a need for better management of visitors at the facility which gets nearly 2,000 patients a day on an average, the officials said.

Brajesh Pathak on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district hospital and ordered an inquiry after noticing lapses, officials said. Pathak, who is also the deputy chief minister, reached the district hospital in Noida Sector 30 in the morning but found a need for better management of visitors at the facility which gets nearly 2,000 patients a day on an average, the officials said.

The minister, who is known to land at hospitals unannounced and often in the guise of an ordinary citizen, found during the inspection that some employees had marked their attendance in the register for future dates too, a senior district hospital official said.

"The minister sought an explanation from the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital and officials concerned over the irregularity after which he ordered an inquiry into the issue," said the official who wished not to be named.

During the surprise inspection, Pathak also noticed that the hospital was working with fewer doctors against the sanctioned strength. The minister landed at the hospital unannounced when he was scheduled to be present at a programme in Meerut, the officials said.

