Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Semicon India 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the semiconductor ecosystem in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The Noida Authority has issued a traffic advisory for tomorrow in anticipation of PM Modi's visit.

Taking to social media platform X, the Noida traffic police wrote, "The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event."

Here are the key highlights from the traffic advisory:

Vehicles traveling from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida will be rerouted at the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout.

From the DND Flyway to Greater Noida: Traffic will be redirected at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.

From Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida: Vehicles will be diverted at Sector 37.

From Sector 37 to Greater Noida: The traffic will be rerouted at the Sector 44 roundabout onto the double service road.

From Noida to Jewar Toll: Traffic from Agra to Noida will be redirected after the Jewar Toll towards the Sobata underpass.

From Pari Chowk to Greater Noida West: Vehicles will take the Surajpur route.

From Surajpur to Sector 130: Traffic will be diverted to Sector 130.

From the P-3 Roundabout to Greater Noida West: Traffic will be rerouted at the P-3 roundabout towards Swarn Nagari.

From Hindon Cut to Sector 151: Vehicles will be redirected at Sector 151 onto the double service road.

Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida via the expressway will be diverted at the Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.

From Film City Flyover to DND Flyway: Traffic from the GIP Mall via Film City flyover will take the U-turn under the flyover.

From Rajnigandha Chowk to DND Flyway: Traffic will be rerouted via DSC towards Ashoka Nagar.

Vehicles from the Sector 15 roundabout will be directed towards Ashoka Nagar.

What Is SEMICON India 2024?

SEMICON India 2024 aims to convene global leaders, experts from the semiconductor industry, scholars, and government representatives.

The event will host an extensive exhibition with over 250 exhibitors representing the global semiconductor supply chain. This will provide a platform for stakeholders to present their latest innovations in semiconductors and electronics.

Under the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future," the event will highlight the burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in the country, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).