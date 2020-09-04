Noida Metro resumes service from Sept 7; only one gate for entry/exit at 15 of 21 stations

Noida (UP): Only one gate would be functional for entry or exit at 15 of the 21 stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which resumes service on Monday after remaining shut for over five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to official guidelines.

In the remaining six stations, both entry gates will remain open. Also, commuters will have to maintain adequate social distance and have been advised against touching any surface inside Metro coaches.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had on Wednesday announced that the services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, would resume from September 7.

The rail service between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida were suspended in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Only one gate will be kept open for entry or exit at Sector 101, Sector 81, NSEZ, Sector 83, Sector 137, Sector 142, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147, Sector 148, Alpha -1, Delta 1 and GNIDA Office metro stations," the NMRC stated.

"Both entrance gates will be kept open for commuters at Sector 51, Sector 50, Sector 76, Knowledge Park-II, Pari Chowk and Depot metro stations," it added. The NMRC said passengers shall maintain adequate social distance, both at the stations and within Metro coaches.

"For this purpose, suitable markings have been made inside the coaches. Crowds inside the train as well as at stations and platforms will be monitored through CCTV from the control rooms. If more crowds are observed, entry at the station will be restricted," it stated."

"Passengers will be advised to refrain from touching any surface inside the metro stations or trains," it added.

Provision for suitable signages and announcements for information and awareness of the commuters have been made available inside the stations and trains, the NMRC said.

The NMRC had earlier said only passengers with face mask and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry, as it stressed the need to follow social distancing norms, among other rules and regulations set by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The trains would run from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the services will start from 8 am, it had added.

The AquaLine, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, over a distance of 29 km has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to officials.