topStoriesenglish2609935
NewsIndia
SHIV NADAR UNIVERSITY

Noida: Student Shoots Female Classmate, Kills Self At Shiv Nadar University

The whole incident happened inside the Shiv Nadar University campus in Greater Noida. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Noida: Student Shoots Female Classmate, Kills Self At Shiv Nadar University

Greater Noida, May 18 (IANS) A 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at a well-known university on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place around 2 p.m. at Shiv Nadar University located on NH-91, near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. The duo, identified as Anuj and Neha, was pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year. The woman was a resident of Kanpur while the accused was from Amroha.

The police said: "Both were last seen together near the canteen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. They were engaged in a conversation and even hugged each other. While leaving, the youth sudeenly pulled out a pistol and shot the girl. He later killed himself by shooting in his head at the boys` hostel."

Also Read: 'Narcos, Breaking Bad Of Noida': UP Police After Biggest MDMA Haul Worth Rs 200 Crores

The police said: "The whole incident happened inside the college campus. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time. From the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused shot his friend after they got involved in an argument, the police added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818