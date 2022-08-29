Noida: Many residents from buildings in adjoining areas of the now-demolished Supertech Twin Towers returned to their homes on Monday. A chunk of rubble from the Supertech Twin Towers demolition even fell in the ATS village compound. The huge chunk comprised of 3-storeys of the Supertech's Ceyan Tower. Apart from the debris in ATS village compound, windowpanes in a few apartments were cracked but there was no structural damage in ATS village or Emerald Court.

"There have been reports from four to five houses about cracks in window panes. Even if it is 10 such cases, it is a minor thing. No major damages in our society," UBS Teotia, president of Emerald Court residents group said to PTI.

The chunk that fell in ATS complex was already factored in by Edifice officials.

Edifice Engineering earlier said it had got a Rs 100 crore insurance done for repairs in case of any structural damage to nearby residential towers. The firm also said it would replace all cracked window panes due to the demolition in Emerald Court and ATS Village.

Around 5,000 residents of the two societies, closest to the twin towers - Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), were evacuated on Sunday ahead of the 2.30 pm explosion that brought down the towers in just 12 seconds along with thousands of tonnes of debris and clouds of dust that spread in the nearby areas.

(With PTI inputs)