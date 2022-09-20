NewsIndia
NOIDA

Noida wall collapse: UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over deaths, orders rescue ops

Wall collapse incident: Noida's Commissioner of Police Alok Singh informed ANI that 4 people died and 9 people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment.

Sep 20, 2022
  • UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths due to the wall collapse incident in Noida
  • Drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21 is suspected to be the cause behind it
  • CM Adityanath has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and injuries caused by the wall collapse in Noida, Sector 21. The boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Sector 21, Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning as per reports.

Drainage repair work that was ongoing near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21 is suspected to be the cause behind the wall collapse, informed Noida DM Suhas LY.

 

CM Adityanath has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

The official Twitter handle for the UP CM wrote, "#UPCM @myogiadityanath has deeply condoled the loss of lives due to the fall of the wall in district Gautam Budh Nagar. The Chief Minister has directed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief work on a war footing."

 

It further said, "He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed them to make proper arrangements for their treatment while wishing speedy recovery of the injured."

As per an ANI report, labourers were pulling out bricks which led to the wall collapse. 

Noida's Commissioner of Police Alok Singh informed ANI that 4 people died and 9 people were shifted to a hospital for better treatment. Meanwhile, NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission. In addition, an FIR will be lodged and action will be taken.

The wall which fell was located near the police station in Sector 20 area. At the moment, authorities are trying to clear the debris with the help of a JCB machine. 

