New Delhi: On the day of the magnificent consecration, Ram Lalla's idol was adorned with a stunning dress and captivating jewelry, leaving all observers in awe. The images of Lord Ram's idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple were truly breathtaking, and the golden pedestal on which the idol stood tall enhanced the spectacle.

The golden idol, wielding a bow and arrow, was embellished with gold jewelry, along with intricate diamond, emerald, and ruby ornaments. Ram Lalla's idol was draped in a yellow dhoti and adorned with a red pataka/angavastram made of Banarasi fabric.

If you, too, were captivated by the grandeur of the idol, it's worth noting that the jewellery worn by Ram Lalla was crafted with meticulous attention to historical and mythological details. According to Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the divine ornaments worn by Ram Lalla idol were created after extensive research and study.

According to Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the Mukut worn by Ram Lalla's idol was made in North Indian tradition while 'Kautubh Mani' sits at the heart of Ram Lalla.

Mukut: Crafted in the North Indian tradition, the gold Mukut is adorned with rubies, emeralds, diamonds, and a central emblem of Surya Dev.

Kundal: Complementing the Mukut, Kundal features peacock motifs and is embellished with gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Kantha: Lord Ram's neck boasts a crescent-shaped necklace with floral designs, made of gold and adorned with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Kaustubha Mani: At the heart of Ram Lalla, the Kaustubha Mani, adorned with a large ruby and diamonds, symbolizes a scriptural tradition.

Padika: A significant necklace between the throat and navel, Padika is a five-stranded necklace with diamonds, emeralds, and an ornate pendant.

Vaijayanti: The longest necklace symbolizing victory, made of gold and studded with rubies, featuring auspicious symbols.

Kanchi/Kardhani: Adorning Ram Lalla's waist, a gem-studded waistband made of gold with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds.

Bhujbandh: Armlets on both arms studded with gold and precious stones.

Kangan: Beautiful gem-studded bangles worn on both hands.

Mudrika: Rings adorned with gems and dangling pearls worn on both hands.

In a post on social media platform, X Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote, "The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra."

Gracing his grand abode, Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla radiates in divine ornaments and attire, a vision of spirituality and tradition.



"Following this research and as per the concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow. Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram," added the official statement.



"These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi's textile designer, Shri Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham," read the post from Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra further.

