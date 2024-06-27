‘Not A Hindu-Rashtra’: Economist Amartya Sen Talks About Lok Sabha Election Outcomes

The results of the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 revealed several insights into the desires of the Indian populace. One significant observation, highlighted by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, is that India is not a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

"That India is not a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ only has been reflected in the election results," Sen told a Bengali news channel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, reported PTI.

The eminent economist emphasised the necessity of being politically open-minded, particularly given India's status as a secular country with a secular constitution. He expressed that he did not consider the notion of transforming India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to be appropriate.

Sen believes that the loss of the BJP's seat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha can be interpreted as a rejection of the BJP's efforts to create a Hindu-centric identity for India.

“Building the Ram Temple and spending so much money to portray India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, this should not have happened in the country of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,” the 90-year-old economist said.

He also expressed the view that the new Union cabinet is essentially a replica of the previous one. According to him, the ministers retained similar portfolios, and even with a minor reshuffle, those with political power remained influential.

Adding that the practice of putting individuals behind bars without any trial is still prevalent, Sen reminisced about his childhood during British rule, recalling how people were jailed without trial.

Sen expressed disappointment that, despite their hopes for a change post-independence, the Congress party failed to put an end to this practice. However, the Nobel laureate said, “This is more in practice under the present government.”

(Based on inputs from PTI)