हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-China Border Row

'Not an inch of land ceded since Narendra Modi became PM': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh, which is a border state, is also "100 per cent safe and secure''.

&#039;Not an inch of land ceded since Narendra Modi became PM&#039;: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Not an inch of land has been ceded since Narendra Modi became prime minister, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, hitting back at an opposition MP who accused the government of giving away Indian territory "bit by bit to China".

Intervening in the discussion in the lower house on the situation in Ukraine, Rijiju took strong objection to the remarks made by BSP MP from Jaunpur Shyam Singh Yadav.

"Everyone knows that our claimed territory under the control of China and Pakistan dates back to earlier times. I don't want to take anyone's name. Since Narendra Modi has become prime minister, not an inch of land has been ceded," Rijiju said after Yadav alleged that Indian territory was being given away "bit by bit to China".

The Minister said Arunachal Pradesh, which is a border state, is also "100 per cent safe and secure''. "I come from Arunachal Pradesh. A TV channel did mischief and, taking images from a foreign website, said that China has established a village inside Arunachal which is false as that village had been occupied by China in 1959," Rijiju said.

One should not mislead the country by making such claims, he said. Rijiju also recalled that in 2013 when A K Antony was the defence minister, he had stated in the House that India's policy not to build infrastructure in the border areas was wrong.

"The Narendra Modi government is changing that policy and our borders are secure. My state Arunachal Pradesh is also 100 per cent safe and secure," he asserted. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-China Border RowKiren RijijuNarendra ModiLok SabhaArunachal Pradesh
Next
Story

No confirmed Covid-linked deaths due to oxygen shortage in 20 states, UTs till April 4: Centre

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Police reaches the house of accuse Murtaza's first wife