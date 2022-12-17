topStoriesenglish
'Not anti-national': Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu backs Rahul Gandhi over his comment on India-China row

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
  • Rahul Gandhi said that Indian soldiers were beaten at Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that if soldiers were harmed, it's not anti-national to say this.
  • Yogi Adityanath termed Rahul Gandhi's statement as very indecent.

India-China Stand-off Latest News: A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi allegedly said that Indian soldiers were being beaten by the Chinese army in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has backed him saying Rahul Gandhi's remark was not anti-national. He said that BJP is getting nervous about Bharat Jodo Yatra.  

"BJP is getting nervous about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra....Our soldiers were harmed and if Rahul Gandhi said so, this is not an anti-national statement. This was told by a person whose family members have sacrificed their lives for the country," said Sukhu.

The BJP has gone all guns blazing following Rahul Gandhi's statement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul Gandhi's statement is indecent. "Senior leader and former president of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi's statement is very indecent, childish and motivating for anti-national elements. It's humiliating for India and the brave Indian Army at the international level. I condemn his statement. This is surprising that when the whole world and the entire nation are saying that the Indian Army thwarted intruders' attempts, at the same time, questioning the bravery of the Indian army will not be acceptable to any Indian," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also said the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi did the same during Doklam as well. "During Doklam, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi were supporting anti-India activities by colluding with the Chinese embassy. This is very shameful and condemnable. They should apologise to the country and our armed forces," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments. "In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries. Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese. How can anyone hate India and the Indian army so much?" he asked.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress leader saying, "Rahul Gandhi may have sold his conscience to the Chinese in return for their hospitality and donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The Nehru-Gandhi family has always kept their interest above the nation and mocked our Armed Forces."

