topStoriesenglish2569301
NewsIndia
MENSTRUAL LEAVE

'Not Considered Provision for Mandatory Paid Menstrual Leave in Workplaces': MoS Bharati Pawar

The government implements the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Not Considered Provision for Mandatory Paid Menstrual Leave in Workplaces': MoS Bharati Pawar

New Delhi: The government has not considered making provision for mandatory paid menstrual leave in all workplaces, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday. In a written reply, she said menstruation is a normal physiological phenomenon and only a small proportion of women/girls suffer from severe dysmenorrhea or similar complaints and most of these cases are manageable by medication.

The government implements the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene among adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years. The scheme is supported by the National Health Mission through State Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) route based on the proposals received from states/UTs, the minister said. Since 2015-16, the procurement of sanitary napkins is decentralised for ensuring quality standards.

The major objectives of the scheme are to increase awareness among adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene, to increase access to and use of high quality sanitary napkins by adolescent girls, and to ensure safe disposal of sanitary napkins in an environment-friendly manner.

Under the scheme, packs of sanitary napkins are provided to adolescent girls by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) at subsidised rates. The government also provides budget to the states and UTs for orientation of field level health workers and IEC activities for menstrual hygiene, she added.

Live Tv

Menstrual leaveMenstrual hygienemenstrual leaves at workplaceSanitary napkins

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!